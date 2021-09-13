Don McClean’s Daughter Speaks Out Against Emotional Abuse as Singer Cuts Inheritance

Don McLean has stated that he has financially separated himself from his daughter and has left her out of his will.

The decision by the “American Pie” singer comes only months after his daughter, Jackie McLean, accused him of emotional abuse.

McLean, 75, told the Daily Mail on Thursday, “I stopped helping my daughter last year.”

“You know, I have a kid (Wyatt) who grew up the same way, who thinks I’m a terrific father, and who doesn’t have any of these concerns. “However, if you speak out against me and trash me, I will disinherit you,” I told my daughter.

“She’s been automatically disinherited—almost that’s a $3 million trust fund that’s gone down the drain,” he continued.

“I’ve always supported my daughter with a salary of $30,000, $40,000, or $50,000 each year, more than tripling her husband’s. I wanted to make certain that the grandchildren got all they desired.”

Jackie McLean claimed in a June interview that she grew up in a “continuous state of fear” with her father, alleging emotional and verbal abuse.

She told Rolling Stone magazine, “My father couldn’t locate a key to a piece of furniture and he assumed I hid it, and he was just shouting in my face.”

“I couldn’t leave, move, or say anything because I couldn’t escape. I had no idea where the key was, and I was stuck in that moment, fearful and traumatized, until it was over. That was basically a usual occurrence, with people screaming and yelling.”

Jackie McLean, one half of the indie music band Roan Yellowthorn, claimed that if her father was inconvenienced, he would “turn into a mad person.”

She reported that if someone moved an item in the house and he didn’t know where it was, he would go on a rampage for hours. “Everyone was on edge all the time because it was chaos.”

Don McLean has always disputed his daughter’s allegations.

He described her participation in the Rolling Stone interview as “just so disheartening,” and claimed she did it “for the most trashy reason—to try to promote her new record.”

“But the point is, even she, who is currently angry towards me, constantly claims there was no violence, so she’s turned her own mother into a monkey,” he remarked.

Jackie’s mother, Patrisha McLean. This is a condensed version of the information.