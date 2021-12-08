Don Lemon of CNN is facing calls to resign in the wake of Jussie Smollett’s court testimony.

After Jussie Smollett claimed that Don Lemon sent him a text message warning him that police didn’t believe his claims of being the victim of a racial and homophobic attack, Lemon is under fire.

Smollett, who played Jussie Smollett on Empire, is currently on trial for allegedly orchestrating his own attack on the streets of Chicago in 2019, during which he said two individuals poured bleach on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.

On Monday, the actor testified in a Chicago courtroom that Lemon phoned him to inform him that the Chicago Police Department did not trust his account of what transpired on the night in issue.

While Lemon has yet to address that aspect of Smollett’s testimony on the air, the discovery has enraged a number of conservative commenters, who have called for CNN to fire the journalist over the charges.

“Today we found out Don Lemon was helping Jussie obstruct justice,” alt-right activist Jack Posobiec wrote in a tweet from February 2019, claiming that Lemon had been texting Smollett “every day” since the alleged attack, and adding, “Today we found out Don Lemon was helping Jussie obstruct justice.”

Joe Concha, a columnist for The Hill, remarked, “More activism by a ‘anchor’ at CNN.” “Now is the time for the network to confront this publicly as well. These texts between Lemon and Smollett were sent amid a high-profile inquiry. So far, CNN has remained silent.” “If Don Lemon tipped off Jussie Smollett about police investigating the hate crime hoax, CNN should dismiss him immediately!” tweeted conservative political pundit and author Nick Adams. “After Jussie Smollett’s testimony that Don Lemon tipped him up to the Chicago PD not believing his tale,” commented comedian and author Tim Young, “he should be the next to be torpedoed from CNN.”

A video clip from Lemon’s CNN broadcast, which aired hours after the testimony, was supplied by Nicholas Fondacaro, deputy managing editor of the Media Research Center, a nonprofit conservative watchdog.

“@DonLemon and @OmarJimenez finally address the Jussie Smollett trial at 10-to-midnight,” Fondacaro posted. “However, neither ‘journalist’ highlighted how Smollett stated under oath that Lemon alerted him to police suspicions about his phony accusations. The show lasted 5 minutes and 7 seconds in total.” Carmine Sabia, a Christian conservative writer, too added his two cents. This is a condensed version of the information.