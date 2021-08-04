Dominic Monaghan Talks About How He Met Andy Serkis Before ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Before ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ Dominic Monaghan talks about how he met Andy Serkis.

Before they co-starred in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Dominic Monaghan recounted how he met Andy Serkis in a unique way.

On his and Billy Boyd’s podcast The Friendship Onion, which was released on Tuesday, the actor described their first meeting to guest Stephen Colbert and his co-host.

Monaghan portrayed Hobbit Meriadoc Brandybuck (Merry) in the films, while Serkis portrayed both Gollum and Smagol.

They worked on The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King trilogy from October 1999 to December 2000, but they hadn’t met until years before.

Because he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with his life as a teen, the Lost star stated that he used to travel to theaters to get advice from working actors.

He explained, “When I was 16, I went to Manchester and roamed around theatres hoping to meet genuine actors and ask them for advice on how to become an actor and everything.”

“I was standing outside Manchester’s Palace Theatre when an actor I recognized from English television came out, and I asked, ‘Oh, can I ask you a question?’ “Of course,” he answered, to which I replied, “I’m a theatre student with no idea what to do next.”

“Oh, that’s terrific you’re studying theater,” he said. “Do as many plays as you can and try to become connected with regional theatre; that’s how it worked for me, and good luck to you.” and things of that nature.

“After signing his signature, [he]left. Andy Serkis was the star, and I didn’t find out until a year into the shoot.”

Monaghan was 22 when he started filming for the movie in New Zealand, so it had been six years since their brief encounter, but the actor admitted it made an indelible impression on him.

“I remember saying to Andy, he was in the make-up trailer with the hobbits, and I said, ‘Andy, I can’t work this out but I feel like I’ve met you before,” Monaghan recounted. The following is a condensed version of the data.