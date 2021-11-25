Dolph’s family expresses their grief over the rapper’s death at the age of 36.

Following the 36-year-old rapper’s death, his family released a statement thanking fans for “the outpouring of affection.”

On November 17, Dolph, whose true name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was fatally murdered in a Memphis cookie store.

According to CNN, the “Major” rapper was reportedly inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when an unknown gunman opened fire.

“There are no words that adequately explain the anguish we are experiencing as a family. Our lives are forever changed by the loss of Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man “According to Complex, the family issued a statement.

The independent rapper was known for giving back to his community, and only a few days before he was killed, he was handing out free Thanksgiving turkeys.

The family statement went on to say: “And, while we’ll take each day as it comes, we can be assured that he’ll leave a legacy that represents his values. His heart belonged to his family. A heart that cared for people.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support. We are grateful that his divine mandate to treat others with kindness is being recognized.

“As a family, we were fortunate to have him as our son, nephew, brother, cousin, partner, and Father. We now have the privilege of referring to him as our angel. He’s always been in this job.” With his partner Mia Jaye, Dolph had two children: Ari, a daughter, and Tre, a son.

Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper are among the rappers who have paid respect to Dolph.

“Dolph, may God bless you. Born in Chicago, he is a true independent Memphis rapper “Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the situation. “Millions of people adore him. This is heartbreaking since he always expressed love whenever I saw him… God bless him and his family.” Megan Thee Stallion, who worked with Dolph on his 2020 single “RNB,” paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing: “Everyone who knows me knows I play this man’s music EVERY DAY!” He was always so genuine, so sincere, and so lovely to me and Tfarris!!! A true legend has passed away.” A remark from Rudyard Kipling was also included in the family’s statement: “If you can converse with a mob while maintaining your virtue, or walk with Kings while maintaining your common touch; This is a condensed version of the information.