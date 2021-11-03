Doge, the famous dog behind the Doge Meme and Dogecoin, is 16 today.

The origins of a meme are frequently unknown to the audiences who consume them, as they appear to appear out of nowhere and take on a life, or several lives, of their own.

One of these tales is about Kabosu the Shiba inu dog, also known as “Doge.” According to CNET, the 5-year-old rescue dog first gained notoriety in 2010 when her owner began blogging about her.

Kabosu was seen on a couch with her paws crossed and a worried expression on her face in a now-famous photo.

Many memes arose from that image, and in 2013, the joke was taken a step further by becoming an actual cryptocurrency. According to CNET, the money was invented by two software programmers and had a limitless supply, unlike Bitcoin, which has a limit of 21 million units. According to CNBC, Dogecoin has a market value of over $34 billion as of Monday, making it the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency according to CoinGecko.

According to a message from Kabosu’s owner, the renowned dog behind it all turned 16 on Tuesday.

Kabosu’s owner discussed the dog’s journey to stardom in an Instagram post from earlier this year.

@kabosumama stated, “Never in a million years would I have predicted the influence that my Kabosu photoshoot would have on the internet.” “Over the last decade, it’s become a moment that’s evolved and taken on a life of its own, being shared millions of times and spawning an entire community around the Doge meme.” Of course, “Doge” isn’t the only meme that has taken off and become a phenomenon in its own right.

The “Disaster Girl” meme is well-known to anyone who has spent any time on the internet. It’s a picture of a young girl with a wicked expression standing in front of a burning house.

According to The New York Times, the little girl in the photo, who is now in her 20s, sold the original copy of the meme as a nonfungible token, or NFT, for nearly half a million dollars.

According to the New York Times, selling the meme was a way for Zo Roth to regain control over a situation that she had been dealing with since she was a child. This is a condensed version of the information.