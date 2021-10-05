Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Career is Resurrected by Brian Laundrie’s Search.

The reality television sensation Dog the Bounty Hunter has become an unusual figure in the Gabby Petito case, as he leads a high-profile quest for fugitive Brian Laundrie, which has resurrected his career.

Over the past two weeks, Duane Chapman has been at the center of a media tempest as he and his team have worked nonstop to find the 23-year-old who was reported missing after returning from a trip without his fiancée, who was later found dead.

Although Laundrie was mentioned as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, he has since fled, last seen in Florida.

On September 22, this website contacted Chapman to see if he had any information on how to track down and locate Laundrie.

Chapman provided his expert judgment and has since led a high-profile search involving former law enforcement officers, Navy seals, marines, and a K-9 squad.

“In terms of the case, I haven’t had any inside information yet,” he stated at the time.

Things have altered dramatically since then, with Chapman hot on Laundrie’s trail. He’s even handed over evidence he uncovered to the cops for DNA testing, and he’s still searching the islands around Florida’s Fort De Soto Park.

Chapman’s role in the search for Laundrie has boosted his career, thrusting him into the spotlight of a story that has gripped the country, if not the entire world.

The 68-year-old is best known for his reality television show, A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012 and featured him and his sons Duane Lee II and Leland hunting fugitives.

Along with his late wife Beth Chapman, the show inspired the spin-off Dog and Beth: On the Hunt (2013–2015). The 2017 special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives featured Beth’s journey with cancer diagnosis.

Dog’s Most Wanted, a second spin-off, broadcast on WGN America from September 4 to November 6, 2019.

However, when another series, Dog’s Unleashed, was canceled before it could run, Chapman’s brand began to fade.

Now there are rumors that Chapman might be getting another show.

According to Variety, he's planning a return to television