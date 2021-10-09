Dog the Bounty Hunter Discovers Brian Laundrie’s Father Involved in the Search.

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, and Dog the Bounty Hunter has stated that he finds the involvement of the missing 23-year-father old’s in the search unusual.

Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris Laundrie, went law enforcement officers to the Carlton Reserve in Florida this week to hunt for his son, who is still missing and wanted by the FBI.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has been conducting a high-profile search for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted in the homicide of his fiancee Gabby Petito.

Lyssa Chapman, the reality TV star’s daughter, is part of the squad searching for Laundrie. Their search has focused on islands around Florida’s Fort De Soto Park, but they have acknowledged that they are also looking into reports that the fugitive was seen on the Appalachian Trail.

Chris Laundrie’s involvement, according to Lyssa Chapman’s father, is peculiar.

On Thursday, she tweeted, “Dad and I were just talking about how unusual it is for the FBI to include the suspect’s father on a search.” “Normally only seen in stand-off scenarios… but we’re still looking for #BrianLaundrie.” Dad and I were just discussing how unusual it is for the FBI to bring a suspect’s father along on a search. Normally only seen in stand-off scenarios, but we’re still looking for #BrianLaundrie. — BabyLyssaC (@BabyLyssaC) 7th of October, 2021 “Today Chris Laundrie led representatives of law enforcement into the Reserve to show them the trails and areas Chris and Brian have trekked and where Brian was known to frequent,” the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, told The Washington Newsday.

“There were no breakthroughs, but the effort was beneficial to everyone.”

“The whole Laundrie family appreciates the devoted personnel of law enforcement who have been scouring the Preserve for Brian over the last few weeks,” Bertolino said. Brian, hopefully, will be found shortly.” Lyssa Chapman also provided a text message from Bertolino, who indicated Chris Laundrie was invited to the Carlton search to show law enforcement areas where his son, an enthusiastic hiker, goes.

Regardless of their involvement. This is a condensed version of the information.