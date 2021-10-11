Dog the Bounty Hunter describes the $1.3 million lawsuit as “malicious and bogus.”

Michael Donovan, the president and CEO of Unleashed Entertainment, is suing the reality television star, whose actual name is Duane Chapman, for breach of contract in connection with his canceled TV show Dog Unleashed.

The bounty hunter is accused of making racial remarks, using homophobic language, and carrying an illegal taser while filming in Virginia, according to court documents viewed by The Sun (and confirmed by Chapman’s team to The Washington Newsday).

Chapman allegedly used a taser to gain entry to someone’s residence, according to the filing.

“Defendant is a disgraced reality television personality who was sacked by Plaintiff after his employer found that the Defendant had used racial epithets to abuse Black teenage Black Lives Matter Activists,” according to the documents. Plaintiff’s investigation into racial epithet charges turned up criminal activities as well.” The action also claims that Chapman, 68, “illegally holstered and wore a taser device during filming in Virginia, which is illegal in the Commonwealth considering Chapman had been convicted of a violent offense,” according to the lawsuit. Dog Unleashed was originally scheduled to premiere in April, but was canceled owing to “activities done by Mr. Chapman during the show’s production that contravene contractual terms,” according to Donovan. Chapman has denied Donovan’s claims and expressed confidence that the lawsuit will be dismissed.

According to a spokeswoman for Chapman’s legal team, “the charges made against Dog Chapman by convicted felon Mike Donovan are nasty fake claims without any merit.”

“The action is merely a response to Dog’s refusal to sign into an agreement with Donovan and his firm after learning that, in addition to Donovan’s criminal history, there were other active fraud investigations into his company Libre by Nexus by many state attorney generals.”

“Dog is certain that the bogus claims will be dismissed, and he will next pursue malicious prosecution claims against Donovan.”

Unleashed Entertainment has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Chapman has been in charge of a high-profile search for Brian Laundrie, the fugitive wanted by the FBI in connection with his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death.

The bounty hunter has since abandoned his search. This is a condensed version of the information.