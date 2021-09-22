Dog the Bounty Hunter Describes How He’d Find Brian Laundrie.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has spoken out about the disappearance of Gabby Petito and how he plans to find Brian Laundrie.

For his long-running TV show, the reality TV star—real name Duane Chapman—specializes in discovering and arresting persons who have broken the terms of their bail agreements.

He spoke on the case that is currently engulfing the country.

“We need to run his record,” he told This website, referring to Laundrie’s whereabouts.

“We need to look into his background to determine whether he has any history of domestic violence or anything else.”

The FBI has determined that a body discovered inside a Wyoming national park on Sunday is that of Petito, who has been missing for two years. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

Laundrie, her fiancé, has been listed as a person of interest in the case but has not yet been charged.

Chapman tells This website that “a lot of circumstances lead to him being the defendant.”

“In terms of the case, I haven’t had any inside information yet. But it appeared that she was pretty talkative when they got into disagreements, since people heard her yelling at him,” Chapman added, citing the cops who stopped the couple.

Chapman stated that he would need to understand more about Laundrie’s past in order to locate him.

“He immediately returned home to inform his parents of what had occurred. Then he flew away. So we had to dig into his background, his track record, and get to know his friends and family. He isn’t a skilled runner or criminal. Suicide is a strong possibility—and he appears to be an outdoorsy kid,” he said.

Chapman went on to remark that when he goes looking for people, he often finds them near to home rather than far away.

He explained, “A lot of times they say he’s out of state when he’s right there in his hometown.”

“Start with his friends and family members, and find out where they’ve gone. How long has it been since they last saw him? What kind of car is he driving? There are numerous methods for tracking the car. I mean, the investigation has definitely accelerated now.”

In Florida, the search for Laundrie is still underway. This is a condensed version of the information.