Dog Only Sings Along to Justin Bieber, MC Hammer, and The Verve Due to His Picky Music Taste.

Dogs have individual music tastes, according to research, but one canine’s diverse tastes have left his owner scratching her head.

Oscar, the dog, began by preferring only three songs: Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” and The Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” Despite the fact that they’re all hits, the songs don’t seem to have anything in common.

Oscar sings along to the three pieces loudly, leaving his bemused owner wondering what it is about them that he enjoys. She explained, “So my dog has decided that there are three tunes that make him want to sing.”

Oscar’s reaction to different songs by the same artists was videotaped to verify he exclusively sung along to those three tunes. Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” elicited “no emotion,” as he continued to remain on the sofa, unfazed by the music. “Love Yourself,” on the other hand, had him perk up and glance at the camera before howling along.

MC Hammer’s “2 Legit 2 Quit” elicited no response, but “U Can’t Touch This” elicited a loud howling sound. “There he goes,” the owner stated in the video.

Oscar sat back on the sofa next to his sister, listening to The Verve’s “Lucky Man.” Instead, “Bitter Sweet Symphony” had him roaring. She explained, “Arguably one of Oscar’s favorite songs to sing.”

#dogchallenge #funnydog #goodvibes #happydog #rescue #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #adopt #doglove #doglover #dog #pup #doggo @oscar.mayer.wheeler#singingdog @justinbieber #dogchallenge #funnydog #goodvibes #happydog #rescue #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #ad

Oscar.mayer.wheeler’s original sound

After asking TikTok for an explanation, viewers agreed that all three songs appeared to be in the key of E, “therefore he might appreciate tones and beats from that scale,” one musically inclined user speculated.

Oscar isn’t the only dog who has his own unique musical preferences. The Scottish SPCA and the University of Glasgow published a study in 2017 that revealed music has an impact on canine behavior. Researchers tested the psychological and behavioral effects of playing different music to dogs at a rehoming center.

Soft rock, Motown, pop, reggae, and classical music were played to the dogs, and it was discovered that it reduced their stress levels. This is a condensed version of the information.