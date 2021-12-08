Does the Robinson Family Perish in Season 3 of ‘Lost In Space’?

The third season of Netflix’s Lost in Space adaption was published on December 1st, bringing the series to a close.

Maureen (Molly Parker) and John (Toby Stephens) Robinson, as well as their children Will (Maxwell Jenkins), Judy (Taylor Russell), and Penny (Mina Sundwall), live on an Earth-like planet.

After three seasons, the show concluded with the family’s fate and how they fared against an army of hostile extraterrestrial robots.

**Warning: This page contains Lost in Space Season 3 spoilers**

In ‘Lost in Space,’ does the Robinson family perish?

The Robinson family finally makes it to the Alpha Centauri planetary system in Lost in Space Season 3, with the SAR and alien robots close behind.

The Robinsons and other surviving humans utilize their Jupiter spacecraft to construct a barrier against SAR, which kills its ship but fails to prevent additional robots from landing on the planet in the climax.

Some of the robots are liberated from their programming and begin attacking SAR, prompting Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) to transport Will and Robot (Brian Steele) to the latter’s home planet in an attempt to encourage all of the robots to do the same.

Robot sacrifices himself and saves the youngster by giving Will his mechanical heart and implanting his “soul” in the metal organ.

The alien robots on Robot’s home planet are moved by this sacrifice, and they give the two humans a recorded command that will liberate the others from SAR’s grasp.

Will and Dr. Smith rejoin the fray, and Will lets SAR stab him in the heart once more, allowing Robot to take over the other robot’s body and finish the war by shutting down the ship’s engine.

The robots learn to cohabit peacefully with humans after saving the day, and the Robinson family survives to tell the tale.

Along with the robots and Don (Ignacio Serricchio), Maureen works on the starship Solidarity, while John lives a peaceful existence.

Will and Robot embark on a journey across space together, with the episode coming to a close when they reach a new planet.

Meanwhile, Penny becomes a writer and enjoys her relationship with Vijay Dhar, while Will’s sister Judy decides to continue practicing medicine (Ajay Friese).

Dr. Smith confesses to the crime. This is a condensed version of the information.