Does Florida Now Have the Lowest Daily COVID Cases Per Capita in the United States?

Due to worries about encroaching on individual liberties, Florida and other Republican-led states have fought federal steps to combat the COVID pandemic during the last year.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers recently passed legislation prohibiting private companies from demanding immunizations and schools from enforcing masks, in response to what DeSantis has described as “heavy-handed” COVID rules.

The Complaint

George Papadopoulos, a former adviser to President Donald Trump and a conservative author, published an article this week claiming that Florida, which has resisted pandemic-fighting measures, now has the lowest per capita COVID case rate in the US.

“Florida CONTINUES To Thrive Against Covid; Retains Lowest Case [sic]Per Capita In Country,” Papadopoulos, who has over 800,000 Twitter followers, wrote in a post that was liked hundreds of times.

He referenced the right-wing website PatriotFetch, which portrayed the figure as a victory for Florida over “blue” states, which have been more tolerant of mandates.

Despite Covid, Florida continues to thrive, with the lowest case per capita in the countryhttps://t.co/hG77eOp8pz

George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) 29 November 2021 Others have made similar points as well. On November 28, Daniel Cox, a Republican member of the Maryland House of Delegates, commented on Facebook in response to Florida's low instances per capita: "It's never been locked down. There will be no masks. There are no V requirements. This will be done in Maryland."

The Details

According to The New York Times’ COVID data tracker as of November 30, Florida had the lowest or joint-lowest number of new daily COVID cases per 100,000 persons.

The state had a new case count of six per 100,000, which was similar to Alabama and Hawaii.

While Florida has low case rates right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data as of November 30, it is the joint seventh-worst-affected state in terms of overall death rates per 100,000 persons during the COVID pandemic as a whole.

Similarly, throughout the pandemic, it has reported the 15th highest COVID case rate per 100,000 people. This is a condensed version of the information.