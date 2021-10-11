Documents show that Harry Styles’ Florida concert may have broken the ‘Vaccine Passport’ law.

In Florida, singer Harry Styles, Major League Baseball, and a number of other organizations are being investigated for potentially breaching vaccine passport regulations.

Following a public request by the Orlando Sentinel in September, the Florida Department of Health disclosed a list of 120 instances “under examination” for potential law violations. The department initially refused to release the information, but after the outlet’s attorney contacted them, they eventually agreed.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, issued an executive order in early April banning so-called “vaccine passports” in the state. Even though Florida was leading the country in new lawsuits, the governor’s move was only one of many to weaken or outright block anti-COVID restrictions. DeSantis signed a law in September that would charge businesses $5,000 if they require proof of vaccination for employees, notwithstanding the Biden administration’s mandates for enterprises with more than 100 employees.

The concert by Harry Styles would have been one of the more recent infractions on the list. On October 7, the former member of One Direction performed at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Styles’ management was contacted for comment on this report by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

The Orange County government, the Orange County Convention Center, AdventHealth, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center, the House of Blues, the Plaza Live, the Alachua County Public Library, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s counterterrorism squad in Jacksonville are among the various government entities and businesses mentioned on the list.

Aside from the Amway Center, numerous additional sports and entertainment venues are listed, including several events at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach and Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, which serves as a concert venue and headquarters for All Elite Wrestling.

The list also includes significant worldwide corporations such as AT&T, Starbucks, and Live Nation, as well as defense firms Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies. The only sports team mentioned was the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball.

The list includes Disney Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Cruise Lines, although Florida is unlikely to be able to levy sanctions against them anytime soon. A judge ruled in August. This is a condensed version of the information.