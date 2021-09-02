Doctors warn that ivermectin is both ineffective and dangerous, and a man with COVID overdoses on it.

After overdosing on ivermectin and a mixture of other medicines, a guy who tested positive for COVID-19 wound up in the ICU.

A male patient was rushed to the emergency room of Westmead Hospital in Sydney, Australia, with vomiting and diarrhea after attempting to treat the coronavirus with a variety of “magic remedies” obtained online, according to Western Sydney Health.

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine primarily used to treat horses and other livestock, has been suggested as a possible therapy for COVID-19 by several anti-vaccination activists.

In this case, toxicologist Associate Professor Naren Gunja of Westmead Hospital was quick to point out that the guy was admitted to hospital not because of the virus, but because of his usage of ivermectin and other medications advertised on the internet as effective remedies.

“Thankfully, they didn’t develop serious toxicity,” Gunja said, “but it didn’t improve their COVID either.”

“There is no evidence that ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19. Don’t hunt for miraculous cures on the internet, and don’t trust what’s being sold there, because none of it works.”

While the guy has now recovered, Gunja said Westmead Hospital has seen a wide range of patients admitted as a result of attempting to treat COVID-19 with everything from hydroxychloroquine to household bleach.

Professor Paul Kelly, Australia’s chief medical officer, issued a warning against the use of experimental medications to treat the coronavirus in the wake of this latest hospitalization, stressing that “not a single trial” had established ivermectin was an effective treatment.

He urged reporters, “Absolutely and categorically, please do not take unproven drugs.” “It’s ineffective and dangerous.”

The Therapeutic Goods Administration of the Australian government encouraged the public not to take the drug to treat the virus last month, citing “increased importation and prescribing of Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.”

The situation in Australia is similar to what is happening in the United States, where there has been a noticeable increase in demand for ivermectin despite the fact that both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued warnings against its use.

While a judge ruled in Illinois, Kentucky Poison Control has witnessed an increase in the number of calls it has received relating to the misuse of the substance.