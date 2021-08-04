Doctors’ Treatment of an unvaccinated football player before his death astounded his parents.

When a beloved high school football player was admitted with a serious case of COVID-19, his parents were shocked by how doctors reportedly treated their unvaccinated kid. The teen later died as a result of the virus’s consequences.

Tyler Fairley, a 17-year-old Douglasville, Georgia resident, was diagnosed with COVID-19. According to WSB-TV, his parents transported him to Douglas Wellstar Medical Center twice.

According to Fairley’s mother, Tosha Nettles, the doctors at the hospital “didn’t seem to care” that he was in pain.

“It was as if the doctor didn’t care because this was COVID and he didn’t protect himself against it because he wasn’t vaccinated,” Nettles added. “That may have been a topic for discussion at a later time. However, not while my son was in distress.”

The doctors were irritated with Nettles’ son since he had not received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Nettles.

One of the doctors noticed that Fairley had ceased responding to him.

“I believe the doctor was irritated because he said, ‘This is COVID, this is what we’ve been seeing for the past year and a half.’ ‘It just has to run its course,’ said Nettles. “I answered, ‘Well, he’s sick, and by that I mean he’s not impolite, and he’s never been in trouble,’ and I added, ‘This is weird for me as well.’ The reason we’re here is because this isn’t my son.’

Fairley was taken to Scottish Rite Hospital at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he died on Sunday.

Nettles told a local news station that she wished her son had been vaccinated. She doubted it would have helped Fairley because she doesn’t believe he died from COVID-19.

According to Nettles, his brain showed no activity when he died as a result of many convulsions.

“I’m not a doctor, but I wish I could have gotten him vaccinated,” Nettles added. “Do I know if the immunization would have helped him with his problem? “I’m not sure.”

According to WSB-TV, the hospital expressed its sympathy to Nettles and is investigating Fairley’s care at Douglas Wellstar.

The news of Fairley’s death, which was initially revealed on Sunday via the Douglas County High School football team’s Twitter account, shocked the local community. Fairley was, in fact, an offensive lineman with the Tigers. This is a condensed version of the information.