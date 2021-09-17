Doctors saved a teen from internal decapitation following a hit-and-run.

Medical personnel have saved a 17-year-old girl who suffered a rare and fatal injury as a result of a hit-and-run. The San Diego County adolescent is now able to move about and communicate with her doctors.

Doctor John Steele of Palomar Hospital praised Lilliana Demara’s recovery from “internal decapitation,” also known as atlantooccipital dislocation, which she sustained in a car accident on September 3 as “a miracle.”

Dr. Steele told News19 that the adolescent will require additional procedures, but he and his colleagues are hopeful. “It’s uncommon that we’re fortunate enough to obtain such a terrific outcome,” Steele added. This is typically a fatal injury. I’ve seen three folks improve as a result of it. They don’t usually make it to the hospital, in general.

“She can interact with us and move everything, and it is just remarkable. Lilliana has been through a lot, therefore I have high hopes for her. I’m overjoyed for her and her family to get this miracle, because that’s exactly what it is.”

A car carrying Demara and her friends was broadsided by an SUV at South Las Posas Road and Miranda Drive in San Marcos at 2:45 a.m. local time. Demara was seated in the backseat when the SUV collided with the automobile on the passenger side.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the silver Chevy sedan abandoned it on the side of the road and fled. The man has yet to be discovered, and the Sheriff’s Office is looking for any witnesses to come forward.

Demara and her pals were yanked from their white Acura as the SUV that had hit them exploded into flames. Demara was then brought to Palomar Hospital with an unnamed minor.

“Fracturing a bunch of her ribs, breaking her collar bones, breaking her neck, damaging her spleen, plus the atlantooccipital dislocation, which is the internal decapitation,” Dr. Steele told News19 of Demara’s injuries in the vehicle accident.

“This is when you separate the neck from the head. The head is held in place mostly by muscles and skin.”

Despite advancements in the treatment of internal decapitation, clinicians still acknowledge that a person who has been decapitated internally. This is a condensed version of the information.