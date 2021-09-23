Doctors ‘Mixed Up’ His Diagnosis After a Man With Cancer Had His Prostate Removed.

A guy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was diagnosed with prostate cancer and informed that the best treatment option was to have his entire prostate removed. The family was then told that the physicians had “made a mistake.”

Eric Spangs did not have prostate cancer, as it turned out. However, rather than being relieved that he was free of cancer, he and his family were saddened because Spangs had already had his prostate removed.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second most frequent cancer among men in the United States, with one in every eight men being diagnosed each year.

Eric Spangs told CBS3, “I’m unhappy, I’m miserable.” “A lot of the time, I get an overpowering sense of hopelessness.”

Spangs and his wife Melissa have five children and are both 48 years old. The Spangs were living a good life before his misdiagnosis and subsequent surgery in January.

When Spangs received the results of a routine prostate examination last year, everything changed. His blood test revealed an increased prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a frequent indicator of prostate cancer, according to the doctor. Spangs then underwent a biopsy to determine whether the high PSA was caused by prostate cancer.

Spangs’ doctors informed him that his biopsy had revealed that he had prostate cancer, and he, his doctor, and his wife considered the best course of action. His doctors advised him to get a radical laparoscopic prostatectomy, in which the surgeon would remove his entire prostate gland, not just the afflicted one. In the hopes of saving his life, he opted to go ahead with the permanent treatment.

But what Spangs mistook for a near-death prediction turned out to be the biopsy results of another patient.

“A mistake was made in the preparation and reading of his biopsies. “Those slides were from another patient’s biopsy,” Spangs’ attorney Aaron Freiwald told a local CBS affiliate.

Freiwald, the family’s lawyer, filed a malpractice complaint on their behalf.

The doctors involved, according to Spangs, have taken away his “emotional stability” and “capacity to be a man.” He claims that the procedure has caused him to have chronic urine leaks and erectile problems.

Spangs and his wife are now concerned about the other patient who received Spangs’ treatment. This is a condensed version of the information.