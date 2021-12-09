Doctor Confirms Man Dies Of COVID-19 ‘Vaccine-Induced’ Hemorrhage With ‘Very Swollen’ Brain.

According to an inquest, a man in England died of a serious brain bleed that experts believe was caused by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Adam Bounds, a 41-year-old Devon resident, died on May 31st, barely 11 days after receiving his AstraZeneca dose, at a hospital in Plymouth.

Prior to his death, he had been transported from Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for neurosurgical intervention.

Following going to a BBQ in Axminster, Bounds complained of a headache and feeling cold, according to an inquest held after his death. Bounds told his father Les that he thought he “eating something dodgy” during the BBQ while staying at his parent’s house that night. According to the Plymouth Herald, he was later brought to the hospital as his health worsened.

Les was also unaware if Bounds had had any trauma or a brain injury before to his death, according to the inquiry. His father, on the other hand, expressed concern that Bounds had overexerted himself after going to the gym.

Bounds told paramedics who responded to Les’ 999 call that he had migraines and that his pain score at the time was a 10. In addition, the Devon guy was unable to stand correctly.

Bounds had an abrupt right-frontal lobe hemorrhage, which necessitated surgery, according to a CT scan performed by specialists at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. Bounds’ brain had grown “extremely enlarged” during the procedure, according to doctors at Derriford Hospital, where he was moved. He died later as a result of an intracerebral hemorrhage.

Bounds had a low platelet count before his death, according to Dr. Wayne Thomas, a specialist hematologist at Derriford Hospital. Thomas indicated the test results were likely “vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia” produced by the AstraZeneca shot when asked what factors could “contribute” to Bounds’ platelet count decline.

“We know from research that this is extremely unusual – there have only been about 260 cases recorded in the UK – and that patients who appear with bleeding at the time of presentation have a death rate of roughly 70 to 75 percent,” he added.

The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee decided in April that atypical blood clots with low platelet counts should be included as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca shot.

On June 18, Bounds’ funeral was place in the Minster Church in Axminster.