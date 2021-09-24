Do you want to give up smoking? Here’s How Nicotine Deprivation Causes You to Eat More Junk Food.

When people are going through nicotine withdrawal, why do some of them tend to overeat? According to a group of researchers, it may have something to do with the opioid system.

For smokers, quitting smoking is difficult enough, but some gain weight as a result of the process. According to a news release from the University of Minnesota (U of M), this could raise the risk of recurrence.

A team of researchers wanted to see if acute nicotine withdrawal boosts the consumption of junk food, which is heavy in salt, fat, and sugar, and if the endogenous opioid system is involved in this process, according to a study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. According to U of M, the opioid system is the brain function that regulates appetite and addiction.

Participants were randomly allocated to a 24-hour withdrawal from nicotine products and administered either 50 mg of naltrexone or a placebo during two laboratory sessions. After each session, the participants were given a tray of snacks “that differed in high to low energy density and dimensions of salty, sweet, and fat.” Right before they were given the snacks, their self-reported mood and withdrawal measurements were also taken.

The researchers discovered that the subjects’ food intake was influenced by their “smoking status,” with smokers who were experiencing nicotine withdrawal ingesting more calories than non-smokers. However, after being given naltrexone, the subjects were less likely to choose high-fat foods than if they were given a placebo, according to U of M.

In a university news release, study senior author Mustafa al’Absi, PhD of the University of Minnesota Medical School said, “The study’s findings may be related to the use of food, especially high-calorie foods, to cope with the negative affect and distress that characterizes the feelings people experience during smoking withdrawal.” “Preclinical and clinical study findings back this up, demonstrating that stress enhances a person’s proclivity towards high-fat, high-sugar foods.”

The findings show that the opioid system is involved in “withdrawal-induced” calorie intake, as naltrexone “normalized” the consumption to levels comparable to nonsmokers.

According to al'Absi, this could have important ramifications for future therapeutic development. This is also significant because smoking and a poor diet are both considered risk factors for chronic diseases.