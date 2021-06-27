Do you use weight-loss supplements? According to a study, they are unlikely to work.

According to a study, there is little high-quality evidence that dietary supplements and alternative therapies offered for weight loss perform.

Researchers looked at 315 papers on supplements and alternative therapies that were already out there. These were randomized controlled trials in which participants were followed after being allocated to one of two interventions at random.

The following goods were tested in the 315 trials: calcium and vitamin D; chitosan, a type of sugar derived from crustacean shells; cocoa/chocolate; the metal chromium; ephedra, a plant that contains hydroxycitrate in its rind, which is thought to affect appetite; garcinia cambogia; green tea; guar gum, which is derived from the seeds of the Cyamopsis tetragonolobus plant; conjugated linoleic

The researchers looked at studies on acupuncture and mind-body therapies, and their publication “A Systematic Review of Dietary Supplements and Alternative Therapies for Weight Loss” was published in the journal Obesity on June 23.

Participants in 16 of the 315 trials reported a significant weight difference from the placebo group, ranging from 0.3 kilograms (0.66 pounds) to 4.93 kilograms (10.8 pounds).

The weight loss in the 16 studies was small, according to Melinda M. Manore, an emeritus professor of nutrition and exercise at Oregon State University who was not involved in the research, who told This website via email that “especially compared to the amount of weight most overweight/obese people want to lose” (20 to 60 pounds or more).

“Moreover, weight loss pills are costly, and many of them have side effects; consequently, the risks of using them exceed the benefits.”

Because many of the studies were of poor quality, had small sample sizes, did not follow up with participants for long periods of time, and were supported by corporations selling weight loss products, the authors of the “Systemic Review” report found it difficult to evaluate the goods and therapies.

According to one of the authors, Dr. John Batsis, associate professor in the University’s Division of Geriatric Medicine, the trials featured diverse subjects and therapies, making direct comparisons difficult. This is a condensed version of the information.