Do these college campuses look familiar from television or movies?

Many films and television series, from award-winning dramas to teen favourites, use a collegiate setting.

While you may think you know Harvard and Yale, you may not recognize certain other college campuses, especially when they are double for other universities.

Over the years, major and lesser-known college campuses from across the United States have shown on TV; can you name these 15?

Agnes Scott College is a women’s college in the United States

The site of this private women’s liberal arts college in Decatur, Georgia, has been classified as a historical district for over 130 years.

Scream II, Driving Miss Daisy, and Fried Green Tomatoes are just a few of the films that have filmed at Agnes Scott College, thanks to its stunning buildings.

Students, however, complained about the sexist content in some of the projects that were filmed there, including Road Trip: Beer Pong, prompting a policy that requires a school review of potential projects, crew and extras responsibility training, and at least one educational opportunity for students.

Arizona State University is a public university located in Tempe, Arizona

This Phoenix school, which was founded in 1885 and has four unique campuses, is one of the largest public colleges in the United States by enrollment.

Jerry Maguire was filmed in the Sun Devil Stadium, with fictional football player Rod Tidwel (Cuba Gooding Jr) attending ASU.

Berry College is a small liberal arts college in the

Berry College, a private liberal arts college in the Mount Berry hamlet near Rome, Georgia, has appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Remember the Titans and Sweet Home Alabama were both filmed on campus, as was a portion of Netflix’s Stranger Things season four.

Perfect Harmony, a Disney film released in 1991, was nearly entirely shot on campus, in locations such as Oak Hill, Frost Chapel, the Old Mill, and the Ford Buildings.

Bryn Mawr College is located in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Bryn Mawr Institution is a women’s liberal arts college in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and is one of the Seven Sister colleges.

Along with Ursinus College and the University of Southern California, it was one of the campuses where the Viola Davis series How To Get Away With Murder was filmed.

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a public research university in

Caltech is frequently used as a filming site for both films due to its location in Los Angeles. This is a condensed version of the information.