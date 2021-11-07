Do the Royal Family Really Weigh Themselves Before and After Christmas? ‘Spencer’: Do the Royal Family Really Weigh Themselves Before and After Christmas?

In Kristen Stewart’s film Spencer, Princess Diana and the royals are portrayed weighing themselves before and after Christmas, echoing a real-life practice.

The princess tries to resist a set of old, brass weighing scales when she arrives at Sandringham (the royals’ Norfolk estate) in Pablo Larran’s biopic, but she is told she must sit on them in keeping with tradition.

The strange occurrence reflects a real-life royal practice that dates back to Edward VII’s reign, which lasted from 1901 to 1910.

According to Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, the practice stems from the king’s desire for his visitors to dine well.

That same year, it was speculated that Meghan Markle might have to go through the potentially humiliating ceremony for her second royal Christmas, though it was never confirmed.

The tradition is presented as particularly heated in Spencer’s depiction of Princess Diana’s bulimia experience.

Prince Charles urges Diana to do the chickens that laid her breakfast eggs the courtesy of not regurgitating them “before the church bells ring,” whereas Stewart’s Diana is shown bringing food back up and refusing to go to dinner.

Princess Diana had bulimia in real life, and she described it as a way to relieve the stress of her life.

In audio recordings she sneaked out of Kensington Palace, she informed her secret biographer Andrew Morton that Queen Elizabeth II blamed her eating condition for her marriage’s issues.

“She [the queen]hinted to me that the reason why our marriage had gone downhill was because Prince Charles was having such a terrible time with my bulimia,” the princess stated in Diana: Her True Story.

“She informed me about this.” She, in a sense, hung her coat on the hook. And that made me understand that they all perceived that as the root of their marital issues, not as a symptom.” When the biography was published in 1992, it revealed Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla for the first time, resulting in the couple’s separation.

In Spencer, the queen appears in only a few scenes and speaks only a few lines in a difficult-to-read portrayal.

