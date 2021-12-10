Do the Cast Members of ‘West Side Story’ Sing Live in the Remake?

Steven Spielberg’s latest adaption, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, brings West Side Story back to the big screen.

West Side Story is a musical based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. It portrays the story of two lovers from opposing gangs and different ethnic backgrounds.

The show’s original music was composed in 1957, and the show’s lyrics were written by Stephen Sondheim, who died recently at the age of 91.

As one of the most well-known musicals of all time, all eyes (and ears) will be on the cast to watch how they perform the songs that became famous in the stage production and then in the 1961 film. Many musical film adaptations have recently made the unique option to have their performers sing live on location, so how did Spielberg and the new West Side Story cast decide to make their picture? Is the cast of West Side Story able to perform live? The singing in the 2021 version of West Side Story is a combination of live and pre-recorded pieces.

Only three and a half of the film’s many songs were performed live on set by members of the cast.

“One Hand, One Heart,” “Somewhere,” and “A Boy Like That/I Have a Love” were among the songs performed live. Zegler disclosed one of the songs she sang live on her Twitter account in November, although she confessed she wasn’t sure if she was permitted to do so publicly.

— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) a boy like that/i have a love is sung totally live in the movie *runs away* 19 November 2021 Despite having replay accessible, Elgort sang portions of “Maria” live on set at Elgort’s request, according to the accompanying book, The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film West Side Story.

All of the other songs were pre-recorded and played back on set during filming.

Who is in the cast of West Side Story?

Elgort, who starred in Baby Driver and The Fault in Our Stars, leads the ensemble as Tony, a Jets player, while newcomer Zegler plays Maria, a Sharks player. This is Zegler’s first film role, but she also has a role in Shazam! in the works. Fury. This is a condensed version of the information.