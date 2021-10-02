Do Dogs Have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)? The Effects of Seasonal Changes on Your Pet

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a kind of depression, affects some people who feel particularly depressed during different seasons.

However, have you ever noticed that your ordinarily bright-eyed, bushy-tailed dog appears to be down or shows other signs of sadness at particular times of the year? Is it possible that man’s best buddy is also suffering from SAD?

The experts on this website were asked if dogs may suffer SAD and if seasonal changes can effect your pet’s mood.

What Is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and How Does It Affect You?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a kind of depression characterized by a cyclical seasonal pattern. SAD is characterized by “significant changes in your mood and behavior” as the seasons change. The symptoms of SAD, which last four to five months each year, are similar to those of major depression, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Losing interest in activities you formerly enjoyed, sleep problems, low energy, a sense of hopelessness, difficulties concentrating, and feeling melancholy for the most of the day, practically every day are all indicators of major depression.

SAD is most commonly manifested as “winter depression,” with symptoms emerging in late autumn or early winter and decreasing in the spring and summer.

Emotions and Dogs

There’s no denying that dogs are extraordinarily smart and sensitive creatures, capable of sensing emotions and reading human facial expressions.

Previous research have demonstrated that dogs use their hearing and sight to match pleased and furious human expressions with joyful and angry vocalizations, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Dogs can discern between the positive sound of laughing and the bad sound of crying, according to research. Negative sounds were found to agitate and stimulate the dogs more than pleasant sounds.

Dogs can detect human emotions using only their ears, according to a 2018 study published in Scientific Report, a peer-reviewed online magazine published by Nature Research (at least for happiness, fear and sadness). They process negative emotions on the right side of their brain and happy feelings on the left.

Dogs can understand emotions in humans using information from several senses, according to a 2016 study published in The Royal Society’s Biology Letters, a peer-reviewed online magazine. This is a skill that has never been documented outside of humans, according to the study.

Do Dogs Have Feelings of Sadness?

