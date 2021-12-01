Disney+ has all of the Christmas TV shows and movies.

Christmas is almost approaching, and Disney+ has you covered with a plethora of holiday TV episodes and flicks to get you in the mood.

This December, in addition to a slew of original content like Hawkeye and Disney Holiday Magic Quest, Disney+ is jam-packed with holiday films and series you won’t want to miss.

The complete list can be found here, courtesy of Washington Newsday.

Die Hard is a video game.

Those who argue that Die Hard is a Christmas movie have had their prayers met.

Starting on Friday, December 3, all five Die Hard films will be available to stream on Disney+.

Godmothered

Godmothered, a Disney Christmas comedy from 2020, is still accessible to stream this Christmas.

Godmother stars Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell as an inexperienced godmother-in-training on a quest to make sure Mackenzie (Isla Fisher), a 40-year-old single lady, finds her happily ever after.

If you’re a kid from the 1990s looking to relive your childhood, Disney+ has you covered.

This Christmas, you may watch The Muppet Christmas Carol, which first aired in 1992, at your leisure.

The Holiday Special of High School Musical: The Musical

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special may be a year old and remind you of a bizarre period when countries throughout the world were on lockdown due to COVID-19, but it’s still accessible on Disney+ for you to enjoy over the holidays.

Watch as award-winning vocalist Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, and the rest of the ensemble perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s songs.

The cast also discusses their fondest holiday memories, family traditions, and the most humiliating gifts they’ve ever gotten.

1-6 of Home Alone

This Christmas, all six films in the Home Alone franchise are available to stream on Disney+.

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine appear in Home Alone. This is a condensed version of the information.