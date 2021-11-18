Disney Cruise Line will require guests aged 5 and up to be fully vaccinated, in violation of Florida law.

According to the Associated Press, the Disney Cruise Line said on Wednesday that all guests aged five and up will be required to be completely COVID-19 vaccinated in order to board the ship. The regulation, which is expected to go into effect in mid-January, is in direct conflict with a Florida statute that penalizes businesses that require proof of flu vaccine.

The new guidelines were revealed a few weeks after the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorisation for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccinations for children. Disney Cruise Line ships dock in a number of Florida ports, including Miami and Port Canaveral, and go to destinations all over the world.

The extended immunization requirement, according to the Disney Cruise Line website, “reimagined” the cruise experience so that “we can all enjoy the enchantment responsibly.”

“The health and safety of our guests, cast members, and crew members is a major priority as we set sail once more. Our goal is to continue to operate our ships in a responsible manner that creates magic for everyone on board “According to the release. “We are resuming sailing in a planned, methodical manner that emphasizes many layers of health and safety safeguards, taking into account advice from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical professionals.” Guests will also be able to book cruises with “peace of mind” thanks to improved cancellation and change options, according to the business.

A Florida law prevents businesses from demanding passengers to present so-called vaccine passports or proof of immunization, which might cause problems for Disney Cruise Line’s new requirement. According to the Associated Press, Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company sued Florida over the measure in July, and a federal judge granted the business an injunction against the state the following month.

According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams said that Florida “fails to present a legitimate evidentiary, factual, or legal basis” for the evidence of the vaccination ban in a nearly 60-page judgment.

“This order will now let the Company to operate in the safest possible manner by ensuring that all guests and crew members are fully vaccinated when departing from Florida ports,” Norweigan said after the ruling.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Disney. This is a condensed version of the information.