Disney+ Anime Collection: When Will It Arrive and What Will It Contain?

Disney+ may be a new streaming platform, but with content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Fox, it has already established itself as a viable competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Now, Disney+ has revealed its intention to enter the anime streaming industry, which is currently controlled by Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, and Hulu.

Disney+ does not have a complete lack of animated programming at the moment, as the anthology series Star Wars: Visions was published in September, and Western cartoons such as The Simpsons and Family Guy are also available.

However, Disney+ revealed intentions to start streaming new anime titles, as well as films and TV episodes from the Asia-Pacific area, during the APAC Content Showcase on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anime series on Disney+.

What anime series will be available on Disney+?

Disney+ announced plans to distribute four new anime titles in a press release on the streaming platform’s Japanese website.

Tatami Time Machine Blues, the sequel to Tatami Galaxy, is one of the Disney+ original series.

The series will be directed by Shingo Natsume and animated by Science Saru, whose creator Masaaki Yuasa directed Tatami Galaxy at Madhouse studio.

Along with the adaptation of the Shonen Jump manga Summer Time Rendering, Disney+ will release Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall.

Twisted-Wonderland, a smartphone game featuring reinvented versions of famous Disney villains created by Black Butler designer Yana Toboso, will also be getting the anime treatment.

When will the Disney+ anime programs be available?

While Disney+ has announced a slew of new and interesting shows, no precise release dates have been mentioned for each.

The performances will be released in Japan in 2022, according to Distractify, with worldwide distribution arrangements yet to be established.

What other Asian-Pacific content will Disney+ offer?

Anime isn’t the only thing that has been disclosed for the streaming site; a number of K-dramas, J-dramas, and films have also been unveiled.

After its theatrical premiere in August 2021, BLACKPINK: The Movie, a documentary on the K-Pop girl group, will be distributed on Disney+.

Meanwhile, Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, will star with Jung in the K-Drama Snowdrop.