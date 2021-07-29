Director James Gunn reveals that ‘The Suicide Squad’ was supposed to be a Superman film.

The Suicide Squad will be released in the United States next week, marking James Gunn’s comeback to the superhero genre.

He’ll be directing the Suicide Squad’s second outing on the big screen, which will be released in cinemas and on HBO Max on August 5.

The Suicide Squad features a mix of new and returning characters, with Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman repeating their roles, as well as Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and Peter Capaldi making their DC debuts.

Warner Bros. rushed in and offered James Gunn work on a DC Comics series after he was briefly dismissed from directing his third Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel film.

According to Gunn, The Suicide Squad was not their first choice. “First, they came up to me and said, ‘Superman, Superman, Superman,’ and I answered, ‘I don’t know.’” Then they asked, “How about Suicide Squad?” to which I replied, “No.”

Fortunately for Warner Bros. and DC Comics, when Gunn thought about the beginnings of Suicide Squad and understood how much authority he’d have over his interpretation, he changed his mind.

“Then I thought, ‘Let me think about it,’ since I was a big fan of the Suicide Squad from the comic books.’ “What do I have to keep from the last movie?” I asked. ‘You don’t have to keep anything,’ they replied. You have the option of keeping the entire team or none of the team. We like Margot and would like to see her involved again, but you don’t have to keep her. If you like, you can start from the beginning.’”

The offer of nearly unlimited liberty persuaded Gunn to embark on the project, and he went on to become the Suicide Squad’s sole writer and director. “It was at that moment that I was allowed to make my own decisions, which included keeping some of David [Ayer’s] wonderful casting, such as Viola and Jai and Margot and Joel, and sort of mixing them up with what my vision for The Suicide Squad would be.”

Gunn was given this project after being dismissed by Disney while working on Guardians of the Galaxy. This is a condensed version of the information.