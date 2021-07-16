Diplo’s alleged sexual assault accuser withdraws his lawsuit and expresses regret.

According to reports, a lady who accused Diplo of forcing her to perform a sex act on him has abandoned her lawsuit against the DJ and producer.

According to Billboard, Diplo— whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz—offered the plaintiff wine and drugs after his performance at the Wynn/Encore Resort in Las Vegas on July 6, 2019.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff accepted Diplo’s offer, and he then refused to let her leave his hotel room until she had oral sex on him, something she claimed she was incapable of consenting to.

Diplo was also accused of taping the purported interaction without the plaintiff’s permission, despite the plaintiff’s charges of assault, battery, false detention, and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the DJ.

The plaintiff, who went by the initials E.K., issued a statement to Billboard on Thursday announcing that the lawsuit had been dismissed.

The statement added, “In light of the evidence and after consulting with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my complaint.” “There was no payment made or demanded. I’m sorry I went ahead and filed the lawsuit.”

“As we said when we first learned of this case, there was absolutely indisputable evidence that established that the charges it contained were false,” Diplo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Billboard on Thursday.

“As soon as we disclosed that mountain of information with the plaintiff’s attorneys, they realized they needed to drop the case right away.

Freedman stated, “This patently incorrect allegation […] has caused considerable harm.” “While the damage is irreversible, we are relieved that this action has been dismissed with prejudice.

“At this point, we will not pursue accusations of malicious prosecution against them because of their prompt and irreversible decision to dismiss this action and release a public statement rejecting the claims and expressing regret.”

Diplo’s July 24 postgame concert for the Baltimore Orioles was canceled after the E.K. lawsuit was filed against him.

“The Orioles will not host the forthcoming postgame performance on July 24 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” according to a tweet sent on the MLB team’s official Twitter account on July 9. Fans. This is a condensed version of the information.