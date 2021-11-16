Dionne Warwick responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ controversy with a series of hilarious tweets.

Since Taylor Swift’s latest “Taylor’s Version” album Red was released on November 12, it seems like every corner of the internet has been talking about it.

According to The Washington Newsday, Red is the second album released as part of Swift’s desire to re-record all of the albums she made while signed to Big Machine Records in order to regain control of the masters.

The inclusion of a 10-minute version of the singer’s highly praised song All Too Well was one of the most anticipated features of her previous album. Rolling Stone selected the song, which was first published on the original album in 2012, the finest song of the decade.

Not only did the artist add over 5 minutes of new music, but he also created a short film to go along with it, featuring actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. The song has long been assumed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal, whom Swift dated for roughly three months in 2010.

Many “Easter eggs” were quickly discovered by fans within the song and short film, proving the notion about the song’s inspiration.

For starters, the age gap between Sink and O’Brien, who played “Her” and “Him” in the film, was nearly identical to the age gap between Swift and Gyllenhaal while they were dating. As previously reported by The Washington Newsday, she was 20 and he was 29 years old.

The “scarf” is another long-held emblem among fans. “I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house/And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now,” says one of the song’s first few lines. “But you keep my old scarf from that very first week/’Cause it reminds you of innocence/ And it smells like me,” the lyrics state later in the song, referring to the same scarf. A crimson scarf, of course, made an appearance in the picture.

That young man should return Taylor’s scarf if he has it.

November 15, 2021 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick)

While everyone is still deconstructing the song and all of its hidden (or not so hidden) implications, another performer adds her two cents.

Dionne Warwick has developed a reputation as a Twitter comedian. This is a condensed version of the information.