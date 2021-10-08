‘Diet’ drinks may increase appetite in women and obese people, according to a new study.

According to NPR, some “diet” drinks may stimulate cravings in women and adults with obesity, according to a recent study.

The study’s author, Katie Page, told the radio station that the findings were “surprising,” and that body weight and biological sex were “really critical elements in the way that the brain responded” to drinks containing the artificial sweetener sucralose.

Sucralose, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is an artificial sweetener derived from actual sugar that can be found in a variety of products, including Splenda.

The clinic explained that “a chemical process alters its molecular structure, making it 600 times sweeter than sugar—and basically calorie-free.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized it in 1998.

Sucralose has long been a source of concern among scientists, and Page and her colleagues are among the most recent to investigate its consequences.

JAMA Network Open, an open-access medical journal published by the American Medical Association, released the study last month. Page and her team wanted to determine if the efficacy of sucralose is affected by a person’s weight or gender. To put it another way, does sucralose aid weight loss? Researchers required participants to drink 300 mL of water or a 300 mL drink containing sucrose or sucralose to complete the trial.

According to the study, participants arrived at each appointment following a 12-hour fast. “To test blood sugar and hormones linked to hunger, blood was taken at baseline, 10, 35, and 120 minutes after participants consumed a drink containing sucrose, sucralose, or water.” According to NPR, researchers also utilized MRI pictures to “record the activation of areas of the brain connected to food and desires” in each subject.

Finally, at the conclusion of the visit, participants were served a buffet dinner, and researchers recorded how many calories each person ingested.

“Females and people with obesity experienced increased brain reward activity” after taking the artificial sweetener, according to Page via NPR.

According to the study, women ingested “more total calories” after drinking drinks containing sucralose.

The artificial sweetener, on the other hand, had no effect on the men’s appetites or responses to food signals.

