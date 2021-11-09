‘Did You Just Wake Up?’ Kim Kardashian gets chastised for defending Travis Scott following the release of Astroworld.

After eight people were killed at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, Kim Kardashian West received fire for defending him on Twitter.

After Scott’s Friday night performance, Kardashian broke her silence with a message about the tragedy on Monday evening.

“I’m heartbroken for the people who died and for everyone who was injured at Astroworld. Our family, like all of you, is stunned by the catastrophe “She expressed herself on Twitter.

“We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones touched in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated,” she said in a subsequent tweet made around the same time, with the praying hands, broken heart, and dove emojis.

After Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s sister and Scott’s mother, revealed on her Instagram Story that she and Scott were ignorant of the fatalities until the news broke after the concert, the 41-year-old made his comments.

However, social media users have chastised the rapper for not doing more to stop his performance, and many have chastised Kardashian for her response. The rapper is now facing at least 14 lawsuits in connection with the eight deaths at Astroworld.

“I swear there’s a video of Travis on a platform performing while gazing straight at a body being taken out…… How untrustworthy can security be when something so horrible is taking place and no one knows about it? Where is the communication? “Kevillyn Cruvinel, a user, responded.

“Have you just awoken? That occurred three days ago. You said happy birthday to your mother three times on the same day and uploaded your new make-up line (after the events) and then nothing until today? So you’ve finally gotten around to tweeting or have been working with your team on how to respond “she penned