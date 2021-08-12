Did the CDC Correct Florida COVID Numbers After the Record High Was Announced?

Florida health officials questioned numbers given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID infections in the Sunshine State.

The Complaint

After the Florida Department of Health disputed the CDC’s estimates for Sunday, August 8, which reported 28,317 new COVID cases that day, the CDC had to revise their figures.

The first CDC figure would have been a one-day record, but the state’s hospitals are being put to the test by a surge in coronavirus diagnoses.

The Details

The Florida Department of Health discovered a disparity between its COVID data for August 8 and those reported in the press.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel tweeted a CDC graph on Monday, claiming that the state had set a new daily case record with 28,317 new cases reported on Sunday.

The tweet continued, “Here’s the updated state data, including cases, deaths, vaccination rates, and hospitalizations.”

The state’s health agency, on the other hand, tweeted: “Wrong again. The number of cases released by @CDCgov today for Florida is inaccurate.

“They merged several days into one. We expect the CDC to update the record,” the statement continued.

Florida had followed CDC guidelines in reporting cases Monday through Friday, except on holidays, according to another tweet from the health agency.

“As a result, each Monday or Tuesday, two or three days of data will be reported at a time,” it explained. “When data is released, it is evenly distributed among the prior days.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Shamarial Roberson, Florida’s Deputy Health Secretary, told Fox News, “It is really vital that data is accurate,” and “the people of Florida, they deserve it.”

On Tuesday, the CDC told the press that it was working with Florida officials to fix the errors. It revised the total to 19,584 on its website, which was still higher than the health department’s figure of 15,319.

Despite the recalculation, the state continues to see high rates of infections, with a fresh high of 24,753 new cases on Tuesday.

Instead of dispersing the 56,386 instances over three days, according to Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida, the government agency dispersed them over two days.

He told the Palm Beach Post, “It appears the CDC divided by two instead of three.”

