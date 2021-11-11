Did Gavin Newsom ‘disappear’ after COVID Booster because of Bell’s Palsy or GBS?

On Tuesday, November 9, California Governor Gavin Newsom made his first public appearance in in two weeks, speaking at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey during a “fireside conversation.”

Newsom addressed the public’s worries about his recent absence during the half-hour conversation, which focused on essential themes such as post-pandemic recovery and establishing a sustainable economy.

In a separate appearance on Wednesday, he denied obtaining the booster shot was the reason for his absence.

The ClaimAfter Newsom’s disappearance from the public eye after obtaining a Moderna booster shot against COVID-19, rumors began to circulate, and his office’s absence of formal communications did not help matters.

Newsom’s office issued a statement on Oct. 29 citing “family obligations” as the reason for his cancellations, which included meetings at the global COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The silence bred speculations and suspicion about his whereabouts, as well as inaccurate and misleading narratives concerning COVID-19 vaccines in general.

As the hashtags #whereisgavin and #whereisgavinnewsom began trending over the weekend, unverified rumors surfaced that his absence was due to major or crippling after effects from the vaccine follow-up shot, or that he died.

On November 8, The Defender, a website run by Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group founded by prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr, claimed that Newsom had an adverse reaction to the booster and experienced “symptoms […] similar to those associated with Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS), a known side effect of many vaccines,” citing “sources close to Newsom.”

Another ardent vaccine skeptic, entrepreneur and Silicon Valley veteran Steve Kirsch, claimed on his Substack blog that the Governor had suffered Bell’s palsy instead of post-booster problems.

“Is it possible that the vaccine caused Newsom’s Bell’s palsy? He was fine before the shooting, but he was said to be paralyzed within hours of the shot. It could be a case of bad luck. But, c’mon, “Kirsch put pen to paper. More than 2,000 people responded to his tweet on the article.

Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, also claimed Newsom was “extremely unwell” after the shot because of “mixing vaccines,” citing an unnamed “California law enforcement” source.