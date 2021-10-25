Details on Alec Baldwin’s Shooting: Director’s Affidavit Five Crucial Set Moments

Alec Baldwin shot a toy gun on the set of the film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to an affidavit filed on Sunday.

Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also injured in the incident in New Mexico, according to the affidavit.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office submitted the document, which The New York Times and Associated Press received. It goes over five important moments on set leading up to the incident on Thursday afternoon.

On set, the assistant director, or AD, yelled “cold gun,” indicating that the pretend gun Baldwin was given was safe to use and did not contain live bullets.

Souza revealed that the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, tested the pistols on set before Dave Halls, the assistant director, double-checked them.

Pause for Lunch

According to Souza, the team had a lunch break and then shuttled off the site. He went on to say that he was “not sure if the pistol was checked again” before being utilized at the Bonanza Creek Ranch scene.

Having a Gun Pointed at the Camera

According to the records, Baldwin was practicing the scenario they were about to film in a church seat.

Souza stated he was standing beside Hutchins “watching the camera angle” when the cameraman staggered backward for the shot, which prompted Baldwin to point a handgun at the camera lens. Souza then discovered he was bleeding from his shoulder as well.

The following is an excerpt from Detective Joel Cano’s affidavit: “Alec was seated in a pew in a church facility, and he was practicing a cross draw, according to Joel [Souza]. Joel stated that he was gazing over [Hutchins’] shoulder when he heard a whip and then a loud pop.” Hutchins had a gunshot wound to the chest. Hutchins, 42, told investigators she had been harmed, according to cameraman Reid Russell.

“I recall Joel having blood on his person, and Ms. Hutchins spoke and stating she couldn’t feel her legs,” Russell added.

The statement went on to say: “Joel then recalls [Hutchins] gripping her waist and complaining about her stomach. [Hutchins] began to stumble backwards, and she was helped to the ground, according to Joel.” Baldwin Attempts were made to ensure gun safety. Baldwin had, according to the affidavit. This is a condensed version of the information.