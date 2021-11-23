Despite the wishes of his sons and subjects, Prince Charles wants Camilla to be Queen.

World

Prince Charles is the heir to the thron

Prince WilliamPrince HarryPrince ElizabethPrince ElizabethPrince WilliamPrince HarryPrince HarryPrince Harry

What do you call a king’s wife? It’s a trick question, so be careful. While her husband, George VI, was alive, Elizabeth, the mother of the present queen and wife of the last king of Great Britain, was the queen, albeit her title was “queen consort” to indicate that she wasn’t the monarch. So, when her grandson becomes King Charles III, Queen Camilla will be his wife, correct? Certainly not. Because Charles has four names: Charles, Philip, Arthur, and George, he may choose to govern under a different name. The regulations can be changed for political or public relations purposes. Charles is Prince of Wales, and his first wife Diana became Princess of Wales after their marriage. Camilla, on the other hand, was given the title of Duchess of Cornwall when Charles married her. Among his many titles, Charles holds the Duke of Cornwall, as well as two additional dukesdoms and a number of earldoms and baronetcies.

So there will be no Queen Camilla if the British people have a say. According to a YouGov poll conducted in May, only 13% of Britons feel Camilla should be given the title “Queen” when Charles becomes king. In comparison, 41% felt she should be dubbed “Princess Consort,” while 28% thought she should be given no title at all. Her issue is that she was the other lady in Charles and Diana’s marriage (who had her own title for Camilla: “The Rottweiler”).

In 1995, Diana told the BBC, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a little crowded.”

At the time of their 2005 wedding, the official royal family position was that Camilla would be “Princess Consort.” “As was mentioned at the time of their wedding in April 2005, it is anticipated that The Duchess would be known as HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne,” the official royal family website stated till about October 2017. But, every now and then. This is a condensed version of the information.