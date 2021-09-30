Despite the ruling, Britney Spears’ conservatorship will not be lifted anytime soon.

The battle between Britney Spears and her father is far from done, despite her father’s suspension from her conservatorship on Wednesday.

Jamie Spears was ordered by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to be removed from the agreement, which has seen his famous daughter’s personal and financial affairs taken away from her since 2008.

The court order is a significant step forward for Britney Spears, 39, toward her ultimate objective of ending the tumultuous conservatorship.

So, what happens after that? Despite the shift on Wednesday, the pop icon remains under conservatorship, but with a new team at the helm. Jamie Spears has been replaced by certified public accountant John Zabel.

Jamie Spears had been in charge of the conservatorship’s personal and financial aspects until 2019, when he stepped down due to health concerns.

Jodi Montgomery took over Britney Spears’ personal conservatorship and continues to serve in that capacity.

Jamie Spears and his lawyers will be compelled to hand over financial information to the new conservator as a result of his suspension.

On November 12, all parties are expected to meet in court to discuss the mechanics of ending the conservatorship.

While it is normally difficult for persons to get out of conservatorships once they have been placed, Britney Spears has the advantage of having counsel on both sides of the issue supporting her.

The parties involved are scheduled to offer a termination plan in court, which the judge might accept right away, according to The Guardian.

However, instant permission does not always imply immediate action, as the logistics may take weeks or months to sort out after a decision.

A court date has been set for December 13 to assess associated expenses payable to various parties, which is separate from the conservatorship issue.

Britney Spears is required to pay her father, his attorneys, and anyone on the opposite side in legal disputes due to the logistics of her conservatorship, according to The Guardian.

Britney Spears has long opposed the conservatorship, which was implemented in 2008 due to mental health issues.

In a June 23 testimony, the actress claimed she was compelled to perform, take medication, and wear a contraceptive device against her will. This is a condensed version of the information.