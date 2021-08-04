Despite the rift, the Royal Family wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday.

The royal family wished Meghan Markle a happy 40th birthday on Twitter, months after her Oprah Winfrey interview.

At 9 a.m. U.K. time, or 1 a.m. in California, Queen Elizabeth II’s official royal family account released a series of photos of the Duchess of Sussex.

“Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” read a post on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account minutes later.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s vacation of Australia, where there were apparently conflicts between her and staff, was featured on the Kensington Palace account.

Following the visit, her communications secretary, Jason Knauf, emailed a superior with bullying claims against her.

In his biography Battle of Brothers, historian Robert Lacey noted how royal correspondents on the trip witnessed a female assistant in tears. The charges of bullying have already been described as “saddening” by the Duchess’ spokeswoman.

As the three royal households came together to honor the occasion, Prince Charles and Camilla’s accounts tweeted nearly identical messages.

Meghan marks the occasion today, August 4, following a remarkable year in which she accused an unknown family member of racism.

Meghan alleged an anonymous royal voiced concern about her pregnant child’s skin color during a CBS prime time special Oprah Winfrey interview.

Gayle King, a friend of Harry and Meghan’s, appeared on CBS This Morning a few days later and claimed that none of the royals had spoken to Meghan since the tell-all was broadcast.

“Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did phone them to see how they were doing, and it’s true, Harry has spoken to his brother and his father as well,” she explained.

