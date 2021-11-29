Despite the Netflix controversy, Dave Chappelle’s alma mater will continue to honor him with a theater named after him.

Dave Chappelle proposed a fundraising contest on Saturday to decide if his alma mater’s theater should be named after him, but the high school indicated in a statement on Sunday that the results would be ignored. The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, on the other hand, stayed firm in its decision to rename the theater after the divisive comedian.

On Instagram, Chappelle issued the challenge, stating that anyone can donate to the Washington, D.C. school with a letter indicating whether they support or oppose renaming the theater after him.

“I will gladly step away” if more money is raised in opposition, he said. “I will happily attend the naming ceremony” if additional people donate in approval. “While we appreciate Dave’s impromptu and energetic fundraising campaign, we stand by our choice to name the theatre after Dave Chappelle in honor of our co-founder, the late Peggy Cooper Cafritz,” the school stated in a statement about the contest. “All donations will go toward arts programming, and every donor will receive an official thank you from our staff, regardless of whether they favor or oppose the theater’s naming.” 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.