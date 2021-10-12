Despite rumors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to finalize plans for Lilibet’s christening.

According to The Washington Newsday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to finalize details for their daughter’s christening, which will take place four months after her birth.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, and rumors regarding where and when she will be christened have been circulating in the British media.

Over the summer, the Daily Mail stated that they wanted to christen her at Windsor Castle, while the Sunday Telegraph said that they will not baptize her in the United Kingdom.

However, a Sussex source told The Washington Newsday that nothing had been decided and that the reports were “just speculation.”

In a break from royal custom, Harry and Meghan chose not to designate Archie’s godparents at his christening, causing criticism in the British press.

In his biography Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, which will be re-released with new chapters later this month, Andrew Morton recalled the reaction.

“This strategy of privacy and protection continued with his [Archie’s] christening at the Queen’s private chapel at Windsor Castle in July 2019,” he added.

“Once again, they defied custom by refusing to name their son’s godparents publicly.

“It was a decision that sparked a hornet’s nest of criticism, especially as it came just weeks after the Royal Foundation, the Cambridges and Sussexes’ charitable umbrella, was to separate, with Meghan and Harry preparing to start their own royal charity later this year.”

