Despite requests to evacuate, tourists continue to flock to Lake Tahoe as the Caldor Fire approaches.

Despite the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority’s advise to postpone travel to the area as the Caldor Fire approaches Lake Tahoe, plenty of people remain, according to the Associated Press.

Joe Irvin, the city manager for South Lake Tahoe, said the area is generally crowded around and over Labor Day weekend, but he expects fewer visitors this year.

“This is the week before Labor Day weekend, which is generally a busy weekend,” Irvin explained. “This year, it will not be the case.”

Despite the smoke from the Caldor Fire reaching dangerous levels, many people have remained in the area, crowding the highway that goes around the lake and spending time outside.

The Lake Tahoe Guests Authority had previously advocated allowing visitors to decide whether or not to cancel their trips as the smoke and fires grew worse, but has since modified its policy and now advises tourists to postpone their visits to the area.

More than 14,000 firefighters battled more than a dozen significant wildfires across California, including the expanding blaze that was steadily creeping toward the Lake Tahoe vacation region, despite shifting weather conditions.

Winds and temperatures are forecast to increase in the following days, while humidity decreases, adding to the difficulties faced by teams operating in difficult terrain.

“That’s what’s reducing the window of opportunity we had to make progress and actually get a handle on the fire,” said Daniel Berlant, the state firefighting agency’s assistant deputy director.

Thousands of people live in the Tahoe Basin, which is also a recreational playground for millions of tourists who visit the alpine lake in the summer, ski at the many resorts in the winter, and gamble at its casinos all year.

When Johnny White and Lauren McCauley saw flames on the webcam at their local ski resort, they decided to escape their house in the mountains above Lake Tahoe.

Even as ash fell from the sky amid a thick cloud of smoke, the couple was unconcerned because they had received an early warning on Thursday to evacuate their home near Echo Summit, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the lake, to avoid last-minute chaos if the wildfire continued its march toward the popular tourist destination on the California-Nevada border.

