Despite receiving the vaccine, several senators test positive for COVID.

Despite being completely vaccinated, some US senators have tested positive for COVID-19. Senators John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado), Angus King (I-Maine), and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) are all dealing with “breakthrough” instances.

“I feel well, but I’ll isolate per the doctor’s instructions,” Hickenlooper wrote. I’m thankful for the vaccine because it has helped to keep my symptoms to a minimum. Get your shot today if you haven’t already, and booster when it’s available!”

“Despite taking precautions and getting the vaccine, I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning!” King sent out a tweet. King claims that he doesn’t feel fantastic, but that he feels better than he would have if he hadn’t been vaccinated.

Wicker’s office issued a statement after the test revealed he has moderate symptoms and is “completely vaccinated and in good health.” The Senator is self-quarantining and claims to have informed everyone with whom he has had contact.

The three senators, who vary in age from 69 to 77, are not the only ones in the upper chamber who have tested positive for COVID. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said earlier this month that he had tested positive for the disease despite having been vaccinated.

Senators Rick Scott, R-Florida, Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, Mike Lee, R-Utah, Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have all recovered after testing positive for the virus.

More than 70 House and Senate members have tested positive for the virus, according to GovTrack. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, died in February after testing positive for the virus a month before, making him the first member of Congress to succumb to the infection.