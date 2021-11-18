Despite “potentially ruining” his career, the internet backs a student who reported a harasser.

After accusing a male classmate of sexual harassment, a 20-year-old female college student took to Reddit. While the accused harasser was disciplined by her school as a result of the incident, the Redditor is now being chastised by her peers for “going too far” and maybe jeopardizing his future.

The post has already gone viral on the platform, with over 12,000 likes and 1,900 comments, the most of which are supportive of the female student.

The anonymous Redditor, who goes by the handle u/Anonymous33-, told her story in the “Am I the A**hole” forum. She began by saying that she had been “casually conversing” with a guy classmate who went by the moniker “R.” “He was friendly at first, but he recently started flirting,” u/Anonymous33- stated. “I never flirted with him… but he asked me out last week and I declined.” R apparently texted her two days later to ask her out again. “I informed him I had already said no,” u/Anonymous33- wrote, “to which he answered [that]he gave me time to think about it and that I should be grateful for it.”

She “became furious and told him to F off” at that moment. R allegedly called her “all the names under the moon” and “s*** shamed” her in retaliation.

R was then blocked by u/Anonymous33-, but he “had his pals… curse [her]out too.”

“I became enraged and called him out on my story, attaching [screenshots]of our conversations,” she explained.

A fourth-year placement coach who works with the administration to place students in internships was among the 300 persons who saw the social media post. The placement mentor reported the male student to his department’s boss, calling the screenshots “inappropriate and awful.”

“Apparently, this kind of action is labeled as harassment in my college, and punishment might lead to suspension,” u/Anonymous33- explained.

She added, “The department director (DH) and placement mentor summoned me to DH’s office to obtain my statement… I showed them everything.”

The accused harasser was “suspended for [three]months” and lost his seat in a “very good internship” he had set up as a result of his punishment.

However, the story does not appear to have ended there. R’s side was taken by a professor, who urged the u/Anonymous33- to formally forgive him for his actions—but. This is a condensed version of the information.