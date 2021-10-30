Despite Palestinian accusations of ‘pinkwashing,’ celebrities support Israel’s LGBTQ Film Festival.

Mila Kunis, Helen Mirren, and Neil Patrick Harris signed a statement supporting an LGBTQ film festival in Israel this week, despite concerns that the event is “pinkwashing” Palestinian problems.

The Tel Aviv International LGBTQ Film Festival, or TLVFest, is set to begin on November 11, but pro-Palestinian activists have called for a boycott. They claim the event is a ruse to draw attention away from Israel’s occupation of the region.

A group of more than 200 high-profile celebrities and filmmakers responded by expressing their opposition to the boycott, stating that the festival instead provides an opportunity for unity.

“We condemn any attempt to boycott TLVFest – Israel’s largest LGBTQ Film Festival – which aims to showcase LGBTQ people’s stories around the world and create a brighter future for LGBTQ people in Israel and around the world,” the letter added. “We stand united with all participating filmmakers against boycott groups’ divisive rhetoric, which seeks to misinform, bully, and coerce artists into withdrawing their works from the festival or shaming them for participation.” TLVFest is a week-long festival featuring public screenings of LGBTQ-themed films, filmmaker talks, and a drag competition. However, pro-Palestinian activists linked with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement have long criticized the festival, believing it is a foolish attempt to “pinkwash” political and cultural issues.

Pinkwashing is “an Israeli government publicity campaign that shamelessly exploits LGBTQIA+ rights to present a progressive image while obscuring Israel’s occupation and apartheid policies hurting Palestinians,” according to the BDS movement.

According to the Times of Israel, over 100 LGBTQ filmmakers boycotted the festival last year “until Israel complies with international law and respects Palestinian human rights.”

The boycott, according to Elias Jahshan, a gay Palestinian and social media editor, is intended to raise attention to “how Israel is not the shelter for LGBTQ persons in the Middle East it claims to be.”

“Palestinian citizens of Israel who are LGBTQ are still treated as second-class citizens, and just because they’re gay doesn’t make them immune to all of that,” Jahshan continued.

Over 190 LGBT filmmakers have joined the boycott. This is a condensed version of the information.