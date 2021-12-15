Despite opposition, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards adds the COVID vaccine to school requirements.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that the COVID vaccine will be added to the state’s immunization schedule, overturning a previous 13-2 vote against the decision.

Edwards, a Democrat, informed the House Health and Welfare Committee of his decision on Tuesday, adding that eligible pupils must be vaccinated in time for the 2022-23 school year or file for an exemption.

He slammed “misleading and conspiratorial rhetoric” about the pandemic and the vaccination, stating that only children who have had the vaccine completely approved by the Food and Drug Administration will be required to be vaccinated under the present plan. The current age limit is sixteen.

However, if the FDA expands the age range for approvals, Louisiana’s restrictions may change.

Edwards defended his choice by citing the 19 recorded COVID deaths among children during the epidemic, but zero children have died as a result of vaccination. He also stated that the mandate will accept a wide range of exemptions, providing parents the option of deciding whether or not their child should be vaccinated and filing documentation to do so.

The governor added, “No kid would be forced to get vaccinated against his or her parents’ wishes.”

Republicans and others in the state who oppose the mandate are likely to file lawsuits in response to the decision.

“We must do everything we can to add COVID-19 to the list of diseases that no longer pose a severe threat in order to produce COVID-19 vaccinations in time to help us put this pandemic behind us.” “This rule accomplishes that, and it should be preserved,” Edwards wrote to House Health Committee Chairman Larry Bagley, a Republican.

“While not surprising, it is quite disappointing. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, said in a statement after the governor announced his decision, “We’re considering any and all options we might have.”

Without a legislative vote, Schexnayder and Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry think the Edwards administration does not have the power to add the coronavirus vaccine to the immunization schedule.

“The proposed rule is not advisable, unsuitable, or outside the scope of authority conferred,” the committee concluded. This is a condensed version of the information.