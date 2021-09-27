Despite new COVID-19 variants, Pfizer CEO says “normal life” will be possible by 2022.

Despite new COVID-19 variations appearing, Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO and Chairman, suggested Sunday that returning to normal life could be achievable by 2022.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Bourla projected that the world will return to some form of normalcy next year. He did say, though, that annual COVID-19 immunizations may be required, and that new coronavirus strains are still likely to arise around the world.

“I agree that we should be able to return to normal life within a year. “I don’t think this means variants won’t keep emerging, and I don’t think it means we should be able to go through life without vaccinations,” Bourla said on the show.

“We will also have vaccines that will last at least a year,” he added. “I believe the most likely scenario is annual vaccination, but we don’t know for sure; we need to wait and see the data.”

Prior to Bourla’s remarks, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel stated that increased vaccine manufacturing might assist the world in returning to normalcy by the middle of 2022.

“Based on the industry-wide development of production capacity over the last six months, enough vaccine doses should be ready by the middle of next year to vaccinate everyone on the planet. Boosters should also be allowed to the extent necessary,” Bancel told the Neue Zurcher Zeitung in Switzerland on Thursday.

Vaccines for infants may be available shortly, and those “who do not be vaccinated against COVID-19 will likely be inoculated naturally” when the extremely contagious Delta form spreads, according to Bancel.

“Because the Delta variety is extremely contagious, those who do not get vaccinated will naturally immunize themselves. As a result, we shall find ourselves in a flu-like state. You have two options: get vaccinated or enjoy a pleasant winter. Or you can choose not to do it and risk being ill and possibly ending up in the hospital,” he continued.

COVID-19 vaccinations are currently only available to those aged 12 and up. Pfizer, on the other hand, has stated that it will submit an emergency use authorization request for its vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 in the coming days.

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected 231,820,802 persons and killed 4,748,055 people over the world.