Despite her mother’s coma, the nurse who insisted on her family not getting vaccinated dies of COVID.

After refusing the COVID-19 vaccine and becoming infected with the virus, a Registered Nurse in Idaho died last month.

Natalie Rise had COVID symptoms and was brought to Kootenai Health’s emergency room on August 22, where she died.

Daryl Rise, her brother, told KXLY about how the illness has affected his family. His mother was in a medically induced COVID-related coma just down the hall from Natalie, and his sister had died.

Rise claims that the staff at the hospital woke up his mother to inform her of his sister’s death.

“Mom had no idea Natalie was in the hospital, and Natalie had sent a letter to mom the night before, expecting she’d be able to visit her in the critical care COVID unit, but that never happened,” Rise told KXLY.

Natalie and her mother were both unvaccinated after Natalie advised the family to forego the vaccination. Her brother said that disinformation influenced his sister’s decision not to get vaccinated.

Natalie was still telling her brother not to get vaccinated while she was in the hospital, according to Daryl. Daryl received a shot the day after she died.

He told KXYL that if Natalie and her mother had been vaccinated, things would have ended out differently.

Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized as a result of the virus, according to a data released earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die from the virus, according to the study, as previously published by This page.

President Biden announced earlier this month that companies with more than 100 employees, federal workers and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as the over 17 million healthcare workers at Medicaid and Medicare-participating hospitals, would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to state data, 60 percent of the more than 42,000 employees of New York City’s public hospital system are vaccinated, and 70 percent of hospital staff across the city have gotten both doses of the vaccine.

