Despite false reports, Biz Markie is not dead: Manager

Biz Markie’s management has confirmed that the rapper is not deceased, despite social media rumours to the contrary.

Despite thousands of followers sending their condolences on social media in response to the false claims, the rapper, 57, is still alive.

Pharrell Williams and Talib Kweli deleted tweets after Biz’s representatives confirmed the claims were incorrect.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Biz Markie’s publicist stated, “The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not real.” “Biz is still receiving medical treatment and is surrounded by professionals who are working tirelessly to provide the best possible care.”

Marcel Theo Hall, the rap legend, is alive and receiving medical attention. He had a stroke earlier this year, but it’s unclear if that’s what’s keeping him in the hospital now.

Jenni Izumi, the rapper’s manager, issued a statement on his condition.

Izumi wrote, “The report of Biz Markie’s death is not genuine.” “Biz is still in the hospital, surrounded by doctors and nurses who are doing everything they can to provide him the finest care possible.

“The outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers, and fans has touched Biz’s wife and family. During this difficult time, we ask for your continuing thoughts and prayers.”

Rolands Martin, a TV One journalist, also confirmed that Biz is still alive and begged people to remember his wife at this tough time.

“Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died,” he tweeted. “I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans.”

At this point, it is unclear exactly why Biz Markie is in need of urgent medical care. The rapper was reportedly hospitalized twice last year due to complications surrounding type. This is a brief summary.