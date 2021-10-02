Despite Breakthrough Cases, Vaccinated People Are Less Likely To Spread Delta Variant.

While some Americans are being advised to obtain booster doses to improve the efficiency of their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, new research shows that while those who have had their shots are still susceptible to infection, they are also less likely to spread it.

According to NBC News, new research from British scientists at the University of Oxford finds that those who developed breakthrough infections after receiving either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccines were less likely to spread the virus to others, which is encouraging news for those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Dr. Aaron Richterman, an infectious disease physician at the University of Pennsylvania, stated, “It’s the greatest quality study we’ve had so far on the subject of infectiousness of vaccinated people infected with delta.”

The study looked at roughly 150,000 contacts tracked from around 100,000 original COVID-19 cases, and included an undetermined mix of people who had received either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as those who had not. When researchers looked at how immunizations affected the spread of both the alpha and delta versions in people who had breakthrough infections, they discovered that while vaccines were more successful against the alpha variant, transmission of the delta form was still reduced. Contacts were 65 percent less likely to test positive after being exposed to someone who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 36 percent less likely to test positive after being exposed to someone who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. When an initial contact had only received one dose of either vaccination or was unvaccinated, the probability of transmission increased.

The news is encouraging, as the battle to vaccinate more people continues despite an increase in new infections caused by the Delta Variant. Despite rising case numbers and growing pressure to get vaccinated through requirements, the United States has just a 55.8% completely vaccinated rate, according to the most recent CDC data. Despite statistics suggesting that the three vaccines available in the United States are all effective at decreasing the severity of illness in individuals who do develop COVID, the rate remains high.

In fact, when booster immunizations were made available to those who were vulnerable or aged 65 and up, 71 percent of unvaccinated Americans saw this as an indication that the vaccines were ineffective.

Despite the fact that this study provides more favorable information about immunizations, it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.