Despite a mandate, a Florida fire chief was fired for refusing to discipline unvaccinated workers.

Stephen Davis was the battalion chief for Orange County Fire Rescue, where county personnel are required to receive vaccinations.

According to the Associated Press, Davis was fired after failing to follow a direct directive to take disciplinary action against workers earlier this month. Davis was hired in April 2007 and elevated to battalion chief in 2018, according to an Orange County Fire Rescue statement acquired by Orlando TV station WESH.

According to the Associated Press, Orange County employees were instructed to present documentation of at least partial immunization by the end of September. Receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination or an initial dose of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccine could satisfy the requirement.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, all Orange County employees were obliged to be completely vaccinated by the end of October, with the exception of those who requested and were granted a religious or medical exemption. Davis’ “insubordination” was the result of his “refusal to issue disciplinary punishment on October 5, 2021,” which would have been days after the initial September deadline, according to an Orange County Fire Rescue statement.

Davis didn’t write up the reprimand because the workers on his list were incorrectly listed as unvaccinated or hadn’t submitted their petitions for religious exemptions on time, according to a union representing firemen.

“He didn’t perform what he was instructed to do because he recognized some of the folks on the spreadsheet he received were fully vaccinated and had religious exemptions at the time, and he understood it was illegal and against state law,” firefighter Jason Wheat told the Orlando television station.

According to WFTV, almost four dozen Orange County Fire Rescue employees, including Davis, have filed a lawsuit against the county over the vaccine demand, calling it “unlawful, unconstitutional, and very invasive.”

When the order was first issued, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings threatened to fire employees who refused to get vaccinated, but he eventually backtracked and limited penalty to written reprimands.

